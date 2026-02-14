Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Expands By 82.5%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,290 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the January 15th total of 3,446 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,329 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 19,329 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

CHS Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,736. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. CHS has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $25.68.

CHS Dividend Announcement

CHS Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

CHS Inc (NASDAQ: CHSCM) is a diversified, global agribusiness cooperative owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. Headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, the company operates two primary business segments: Energy and Ag Business. Through its Energy segment, CHS markets and distributes refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products under the Cenex® brand, and it manages a nationwide network of fuel distribution terminals, convenience stores and retail outlets.

In its Ag Business segment, CHS provides grain marketing, crop nutrients, crop protection products and animal nutrition solutions.

