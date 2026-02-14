Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD) Short Interest Down 55.2% in January

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,500 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the January 15th total of 3,348 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BULD traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 million, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.47. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $31.86.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Company Profile

The Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics & 3D Printing index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to robotics and 3D printing. BULD was launched on May 4, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

