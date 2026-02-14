Top Leisure Stocks To Follow Today – February 13th

Airbnb, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean Cruises are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Leisure stocks” are shares of companies that provide discretionary goods and services for recreation and entertainment—such as hotels, airlines, cruise lines, casinos, theme parks, streaming and gaming companies, and recreational-equipment makers. These stocks tend to be cyclical and sensitive to consumer confidence, disposable income, seasonality, and travel trends, so they can offer growth in strong economies but also higher volatility during downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

