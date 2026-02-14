Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Down 30.4% in January

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 21,784 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 31,286 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,568 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,568 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

CREG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 55,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,101. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Smart Powerr in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Smart Powerr currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Powerr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions and consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment.

