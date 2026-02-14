Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 31,079 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the January 15th total of 17,357 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,637 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,637 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DHCNI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. 3,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,364. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $18.29.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHCNI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare and life science properties. The company’s primary business activities include the acquisition, development, ownership and management of net?leased medical office buildings, senior housing facilities and life science research and development assets. In addition to property investments, Diversified Healthcare Trust holds mortgage loans and preferred equity interests in the healthcare sector, offering diversified exposure to both real estate and structured financing arrangements.

The company’s portfolio spans a broad range of healthcare asset types, including medical office buildings leased to health systems and physician groups, senior living communities operated by leading care providers, and life science campuses serving biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

