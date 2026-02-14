WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF (NASDAQ:DVSP) Short Interest Down 33.8% in January

WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF (NASDAQ:DVSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 133 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the January 15th total of 201 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF Stock Performance

DVSP stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 874. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $28.23.

WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0754 per share. This represents a yield of 27.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

About WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF

The WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF (DVSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that primarily invests in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), while alternately allocating between total return swaps and cash positions for a target annual volatility rate of 20%. DVSP was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by WEBs.

