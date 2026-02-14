CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Down 21.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) dropped 21.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 290,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 92,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

CGX Energy Trading Up 10.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$69.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.14.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana. CGX Energy Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

