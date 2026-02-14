KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Stock Price Up 20% – Here’s Why

Shares of KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) were up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 100,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 89,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services. The company also offers PREDICTIVE e-Prescriber software for assisting doctors; and KRx, a cloud-based solution that analyzes each user's prescription pattern and displays the appropriate expected medication.

