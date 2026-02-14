Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 96,882 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the January 15th total of 165,604 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 279,296 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 279,296 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.51. The stock had a trading volume of 213,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,267. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $298.66. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.82.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

