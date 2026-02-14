Schroders (LON:SDR) Shares Up 28.6% – Should You Buy?

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 28.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 599.50 and last traded at GBX 587.50. 1,147,357,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,855% from the average session volume of 58,690,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457.

More Schroders News

Here are the key news stories impacting Schroders this week:

Get Schroders alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Nuveen/TIAA agreed to buy Schroders for about $14bn, delivering a takeover premium that materially revalues the company and underpins the recent rally. MarketWatch: Nuveen to buy Schroders

Nuveen/TIAA agreed to buy Schroders for about $14bn, delivering a takeover premium that materially revalues the company and underpins the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Schroders reported a strong set of results (profits up ~21%) at the time the takeover was announced, which supports the rationale and valuation for an acquirer. That earnings strength makes the deal look more attractive and credible. Investors Chronicle: Profits surge

Schroders reported a strong set of results (profits up ~21%) at the time the takeover was announced, which supports the rationale and valuation for an acquirer. That earnings strength makes the deal look more attractive and credible. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and the market are repositioning: Reuters flags the Schroders sale as a catalyst that puts other European asset managers in play, which may spur sector M&A speculation and re-rating across peers. Reuters: Sale puts peers in play

Analysts and the market are repositioning: Reuters flags the Schroders sale as a catalyst that puts other European asset managers in play, which may spur sector M&A speculation and re-rating across peers. Neutral Sentiment: Company quarterly results: Schroders reported GBX 36.60 EPS and solid margins/ROE — supportive fundamentals but now secondary to the takeover dynamics. Press release: Quarterly results

Company quarterly results: Schroders reported GBX 36.60 EPS and solid margins/ROE — supportive fundamentals but now secondary to the takeover dynamics. Neutral Sentiment: Small insider purchases (Meagen Burnett, Richard Oldfield) have been reported — modestly bullish as a signal of insider confidence but too small to move fundamentals. InsiderTrades: Insider buying

Small insider purchases (Meagen Burnett, Richard Oldfield) have been reported — modestly bullish as a signal of insider confidence but too small to move fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some investors may react negatively to the end of Schroders’ long-standing independence and family involvement (family reportedly sells out), creating uncertainty around culture, client retention and integration risks under new ownership. MSN: Family sells out / FTSE coverage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 430 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 target price on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 420 price target on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 440 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 413.86.

Schroders Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 432.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 401.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 36.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Schroders had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schroders plc will post 33.7347131 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schroders

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.