Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $9.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.75 by $0.73, FiscalAI reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.53 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Affiliated Managers Group’s conference call:

AMG delivered record 2025 results with full?year economic EPS of $26.05 (up 22% YoY) and Q4 economic EPS of $9.48 (up 45% YoY), supported by ~ $29 billion in annual net client cash flows.

AMG delivered record 2025 results with full?year economic EPS of (up 22% YoY) and Q4 economic EPS of (up 45% YoY), supported by ~ in annual net client cash flows. The company accelerated its strategic pivot into alternatives — affiliates now manage $373 billion of alternative AUM (a large part of a ~35% increase in alternatives) and alternatives contribute roughly 60% of run?rate EBITDA.

The company accelerated its strategic pivot into alternatives — affiliates now manage of alternative AUM (a large part of a ~35% increase in alternatives) and alternatives contribute roughly of run?rate EBITDA. Disciplined capital allocation: AMG repurchased ~ $700 million of stock in 2025 (~11% of shares), committed > $1 billion to new investments, realized substantial liquidity proceeds from affiliate sales, and simplified its balance sheet by settling convertible preferreds.

Disciplined capital allocation: AMG repurchased ~ of stock in 2025 (~11% of shares), committed > to new investments, realized substantial liquidity proceeds from affiliate sales, and simplified its balance sheet by settling convertible preferreds. 2026 starting outlook includes Q1 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $310–$330 million (with Q1 economic EPS of $7.98–$8.52), fee?related earnings expected to be up ~30% vs Q1 2025, and management targets ~$170 million in 2026 net performance fees (in line with its five?year average).

Shares of AMG stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $329.15. The stock had a trading volume of 453,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,357. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $139.22 and a one year high of $333.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.43. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMG. Zacks Research lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $295.00 target price on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc (NYSE: AMG) is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates’ distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company’s core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

