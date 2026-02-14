Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Vecima Networks had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of C$73.72 million during the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Vecima Networks’ conference call:

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Vecima now expects 20%–30% revenue growth over the next 12 months and forecasts 12?month Adjusted EBITDA margin to break through 20% , implying a 70%–85% increase in next?12?month Adjusted EBITDA versus calendar 2025.

over the next 12 months and forecasts 12?month Adjusted EBITDA margin to , implying a in next?12?month Adjusted EBITDA versus calendar 2025. A lead tier?one broadband customer has signaled widescale deployment beginning in Q4, driving anticipated sharp demand for Entra products (including the EN9000 GAP platform and ERM RPDs) as part of a multiyear upgrade program.

GAP platform and ERM RPDs) as part of a multiyear upgrade program. The company’s Terrace IQ commercial video platform won a national wholesale upgrade with a North American Tier?1, representing a multiyear opportunity to upgrade thousands of commercial accounts and support ongoing rollouts.

Q2 results showed steady momentum with revenue up 3.5% YoY, gross margin improving to 44.9% (up 850 bps YoY), and Adjusted EBITDA of CAD 10.6M (14.4% margin), driven by a higher?margin product mix and cost efficiencies.

(up 850 bps YoY), and Adjusted EBITDA of CAD 10.6M (14.4% margin), driven by a higher?margin product mix and cost efficiencies. Management cautioned about some near?term Q3 timing lumpiness from industry consolidation that could modestly affect quarterly timing before the expected Q4 ramp, while continuing to prioritize debt reduction (net debt ~CAD 66.9M) and returning cash via a CAD 0.055/share quarterly dividend.

Vecima Networks Stock Performance

Shares of VCM stock traded up C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of C$8.43 and a 1-year high of C$11.79. The firm has a market cap of C$271.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vecima Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Vecima Networks

About Vecima Networks

(Get Free Report)

Vecima Networks Inc delivers scalable software, services, and integrated technologies for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates in three segments: Video & Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery & Storage, and Telematics. The Video & Broadband Solutions segment delivers scalable, flexible broadband and video networks for cable and telecommunications operators to meet tomorrow’s bandwidth demands. The Content Delivery & Storage segment develops advanced applications that protect, transform, and deliver visual media.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.