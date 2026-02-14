Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $7.65. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $7.6290, with a volume of 814,715 shares changing hands.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: EPS of $0.04 met consensus and revenue of $203.1M beat estimates (~$199.2M). The quarter came in at the high end of prior guidance, which supports near-term profitability. Q4 Results Release

Q4 results: EPS of $0.04 met consensus and revenue of $203.1M beat estimates (~$199.2M). The quarter came in at the high end of prior guidance, which supports near-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Revenue mix: Management highlighted strong automotive growth, a positive structural signal if auto demand continues to scale for Himax’s imaging and display chips. Automotive Growth Article

Revenue mix: Management highlighted strong automotive growth, a positive structural signal if auto demand continues to scale for Himax’s imaging and display chips. Neutral Sentiment: Documentation: The company posted its earnings presentation and a full earnings-call transcript; useful for parsing management commentary on margins, inventory and product demand. Earnings Presentation Earnings Transcript

Documentation: The company posted its earnings presentation and a full earnings-call transcript; useful for parsing management commentary on margins, inventory and product demand. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest notices in public feeds show zero shares/NaN changes (likely a data/reporting artifact) and are not informative for positioning today.

Short-interest notices in public feeds show zero shares/NaN changes (likely a data/reporting artifact) and are not informative for positioning today. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 guidance disappointed on balance: EPS guidance of $0.02–$0.04 vs. Street at $0.04, and revenue guidance ~$190M–$200M is at/just below consensus — management expects a QoQ revenue decline (2–6%) and flat-to-slightly-down gross margin. That cautious guide is the main driver of downward pressure. Guidance Details

Q1 2026 guidance disappointed on balance: EPS guidance of $0.02–$0.04 vs. Street at $0.04, and revenue guidance ~$190M–$200M is at/just below consensus — management expects a QoQ revenue decline (2–6%) and flat-to-slightly-down gross margin. That cautious guide is the main driver of downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Inventory uptick noted in press coverage and the company’s commentary — higher inventories can pressure near-term margins and raise demand visibility concerns, contributing to the share sell-off. Inventory Article

Inventory uptick noted in press coverage and the company’s commentary — higher inventories can pressure near-term margins and raise demand visibility concerns, contributing to the share sell-off. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: Several news articles flagged a sharp intraday decline after the release — consistent with investors trimming positions after the cautious guide and inventory commentary. Market Reaction Article

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIMX. Wall Street Zen cut Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $203.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Himax Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax’s solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

