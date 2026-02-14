Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.The company had revenue of $349.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Strong financial quarter and conservative FY26 guide: Q4 revenue of $349M (+15.6% YoY) beat the high end of guidance, full-year revenue grew 15% with non-GAAP operating margin of 14% (up 400 bps), FY free cash flow was $215M (+69% YoY), and management guides FY26 revenue ~ $1.489–1.494B with non-GAAP margin 17.5%–18% and a 19% free cash flow margin.

Shares of PCOR traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,077,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,001. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $88.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.23 and a beta of 0.89.

PCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.95.

In other news, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 207,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $15,000,370.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,244,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,580,675.80. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 814 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $59,413.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,237 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,518.63. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 616,392 shares of company stock worth $44,460,801 over the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

