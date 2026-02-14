Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Up 94.5% in January

Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,375,447 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the January 15th total of 3,278,419 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 186,070 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 186,070 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Grupo Mexico stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. 77,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,674. Grupo Mexico has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68.

Separately, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Mexico in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Mexico presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Grupo Mexico Company Profile

Grupo México is a diversified Mexican industrial conglomerate with principal operations in mining, transportation and infrastructure. The company’s core business is the extraction and processing of base and precious metals, while complementary divisions provide freight rail and logistics services across Mexico. Grupo México operates as a vertically integrated enterprise that combines mineral production with the transport and logistics capabilities needed to move bulk commodities to market.

In mining, Grupo México is best known as the parent of Southern Copper Corporation and as one of the world’s larger copper producers.

