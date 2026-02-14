Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,469 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the January 15th total of 15,720 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,977 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 30,977 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAL opened at $17.53 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, which trades under the ticker NASDAQ:BHFAL, is a U.S.-based financial services company that was established in April 2017 through the separation of MetLife’s retail business. The company focuses on helping individuals achieve lifetime financial security by offering a range of retirement income and protection products. Since its spin-off, Brighthouse has operated as an independent, publicly traded entity with a dedicated emphasis on annuities and life insurance solutions.

The company’s core product suite includes fixed and variable annuities designed to provide predictable retirement income, as well as life insurance policies that offer estate planning benefits and death-benefit protection.

