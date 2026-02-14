AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Down 12.9% – What’s Next?

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.0190. 1,561,815 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,307,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price target on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 238.5% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc (NYSE: AMN) is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

