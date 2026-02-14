Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 49.30 and last traded at GBX 50.30, with a volume of 1953014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.75. The company has a market capitalization of £149.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Financial Services segment offers mortgages and related products. Foxtons Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

