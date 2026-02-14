Short Interest in Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SSFI) Declines By 28.9%

Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SSFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 54 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the January 15th total of 76 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,341. Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $21.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.2888 per share. This is an increase from Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF

About Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF ( NYSEARCA:SSFI Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of Day Hagan Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF (SSFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses a proprietary model to allocate exposure to fixed income sectors. SSFI was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by Day Hagan.

