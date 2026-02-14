Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANSCU) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSCU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Trading Down 2.0%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition stock. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSCU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ANSCU) is a Cayman Islands exempted company formed as a special purpose acquisition vehicle, or SPAC, focusing on agriculture and natural solutions businesses. The company’s primary objective is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more operating companies in sectors that advance sustainable agriculture, natural resource management and environmentally driven innovations.

The SPAC seeks target companies that develop or distribute products and services related to crop productivity, soil health, water and waste management, renewable inputs and precision agriculture technologies.

