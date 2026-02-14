Short Interest in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Drops By 40.1%

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 147,703 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the January 15th total of 246,570 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,231 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,231 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPBO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. 213,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,238. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,953,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,339,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,450,000 after purchasing an additional 988,964 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,361,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,978,000 after purchasing an additional 866,827 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 755,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after acquiring an additional 627,359 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,956,000.

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

