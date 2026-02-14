Short Interest in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Drops By 40.1%

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 147,703 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the January 15th total of 246,570 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,231 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,231 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA SPBO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. 213,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,238. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $29.93.
SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%.
About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF
The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
