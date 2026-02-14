Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $255.20 and traded as high as $275.00. Investors Title shares last traded at $267.56, with a volume of 16,530 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Investors Title in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Title currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Investors Title alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITIC

Investors Title Trading Down 1.3%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.55. The stock has a market cap of $498.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITIC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Investors Title by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Investors Title by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Investors Title by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Title Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies. It offers services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property; acts as a qualified intermediary in tax-deferred exchanges of property; coordinates the exchange aspects of the real estate transaction, such as drafting standard exchange documents, holding the exchange funds between the sale of the old property and the purchase of the new property, and accepting the formal identification of the replacement property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.