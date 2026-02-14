Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.66 and traded as high as $48.48. Winnebago Industries shares last traded at $46.4620, with a volume of 372,717 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.51 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,568 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 283.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,104 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 48,105 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,485 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,590 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,210,000.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

Featured Articles

