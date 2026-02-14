Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:STCE) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:STCE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.61 and last traded at $56.19. Approximately 138,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 219,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.42.

Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $253.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STCE. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF by 365.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the period. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth $475,000.

About Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF

The Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (STCE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Schwab Crypto Thematic index. The fund tracks an index of globally listed companies that enable the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The fund selects and weights companies based on thematic relevance through a proprietary NLP algorithm. STCE was launched on Aug 4, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

