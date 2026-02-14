Short Interest in iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG) Grows By 49.6%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,950 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the January 15th total of 11,327 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,983 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,983 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG – Free Report) by 1,710.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITDG traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $39.15. 8,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,268. iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (ITDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches. The fund is intended for investors who anticipate retiring around 2055 ITDG was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

