FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Short Interest Update

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,160,295 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the January 15th total of 4,746,003 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,497,403 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company's shares are sold short.
FCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.06.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,921. The stock has a market cap of $344.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $11.99.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The energy company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.14. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $55.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FuelCell Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.
The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.
