Short Interest in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) Expands By 50.5%

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,356 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the January 15th total of 8,211 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,006 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Stock Performance

FITE stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $89.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,039. The firm has a market cap of $109.59 million, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.48. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 12-month low of $53.86 and a 12-month high of $97.47.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Future Security index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks supporting technological innovations in future military and security applications. FITE was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

