Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 1,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

(Get Free Report)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc (NASDAQ:WVVIP) is a publicly traded producer of premium cool-climate wines headquartered in Turner, Oregon. The company is best known for its estate-grown Pinot Noir but also cultivates Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Pinot Blanc and small-lot Syrah and Riesling across more than 350 planted acres in the Willamette Valley appellation. Estate sites span the Van Duzer Corridor, Chehalem Mountains and Dundee Hills, where controlled yields and site selection emphasize regional terroir.

The company’s integrated operations include vineyard management, a gravity-flow winemaking facility, barrel aging and bottling, coupled with a direct-to-consumer platform comprising tasting rooms, wine clubs and an e-commerce portal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.