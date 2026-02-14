Short Interest in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Rises By 47.9%

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 37,788,934 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the January 15th total of 25,557,177 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,057,072 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,057,072 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $14.40 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,637,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425,563 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 18,975,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $224,856,000 after acquiring an additional 166,472 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,655,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,473 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,335,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,224,000 after purchasing an additional 462,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,313,257 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter.

PBR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $15.19. 17,427,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,036,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 21.76%.

Petro?leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras is a Brazilian, state-controlled integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. Founded in 1953, Petrobras is principally engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, and operates across the full value chain from upstream activities through refining, transportation and downstream marketing of petroleum products. The company is a major player in Brazil’s energy sector and is a listed public company with global capital market presence.

Petrobras’s core activities include deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and production, where it has been a pioneer in developing pre-salt reserves off Brazil’s coast.

