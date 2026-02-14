Head-To-Head Review: Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) versus Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS)

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) and Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.8% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Elbit Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Elbit Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Leonardo DRS and Elbit Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo DRS 0 3 6 0 2.67 Elbit Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40

Earnings & Valuation

Leonardo DRS currently has a consensus price target of $47.14, suggesting a potential upside of 23.64%. Elbit Systems has a consensus price target of $550.33, suggesting a potential downside of 18.64%. Given Leonardo DRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than Elbit Systems.

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Elbit Systems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo DRS $3.23 billion 3.14 $213.00 million $0.98 38.91 Elbit Systems $6.83 billion N/A $321.14 million $9.84 68.74

Elbit Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Leonardo DRS. Leonardo DRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elbit Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Elbit Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo DRS 7.43% 11.37% 7.11% Elbit Systems 5.91% 15.04% 4.69%

Risk & Volatility

Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elbit Systems has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Leonardo DRS pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Elbit Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Leonardo DRS pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Elbit Systems pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Elbit Systems has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing. This segment also provides network computing, which are utilized across a range of mission applications including platform computing on ground and shipboard for advanced battle management, combat systems, radar, command and control, tactical networks, tactical computing, and communications. The IMS segment designs, develops, manufacture, and integrates power conversion, control, and distribution systems, ship propulsion systems, motors and variable frequency drives, force protection systems, transportation, and logistics systems for the U.S. and allied defense customers. This segment also offers electrical propulsion systems, which includes power conversion, control, distribution, and propulsion systems, as well as power dense permanent magnet motors, energy storage systems and associated efficient, rugged, and compact power conversion, electrical actuation systems, as well as cooling technologies; and motor controllers, instrumentation and control equipment, electrical actuation systems, and thermal management systems. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Arlington, Virginia. Leonardo DRS, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.A.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments. It also offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities. In addition, the company manufactures and sells data links and radio communication systems and equipment, and cyber intelligence, autonomous, and homeland security solutions. Further, it provides various electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems, and laser systems; armored vehicle and other platforms survivability and protection systems, artillery, and mortar systems, as well as provides various training and support services. Additionally, the company offers products and systems solutions to military, homeland security, medical instrumentation, and commercial aviation clients. It markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various governments and companies. It also has operations in Israel, North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

