Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF (NYSEARCA:ASIA) Short Interest Update

Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF (NYSEARCA:ASIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,730 shares, a growth of 153.0% from the January 15th total of 1,079 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,370 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,370 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ASIA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.51. Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $38.66.

Get Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF alerts:

Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF (ASIA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies located in Asia, excluding Japan. The fund manager selects stocks based on strong fundamentals. ASIA was launched on Sep 22, 2023 and is issued by Matthews.

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.