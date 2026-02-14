Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF (NYSEARCA:ASIA) Short Interest Update

Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF (NYSEARCA:ASIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,730 shares, a growth of 153.0% from the January 15th total of 1,079 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,370 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,370 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of ASIA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.51. Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $38.66.
Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF Company Profile
