Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH) Short Interest Up 117.7% in January

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 93,425 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the January 15th total of 42,908 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,978 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

AGGH stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,431. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 361.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,255,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 983,674 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,683,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,507,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 144.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 488,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 288,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,349,000.

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed. AGGH was launched on Feb 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

