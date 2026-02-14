Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH) Short Interest Up 117.7% in January

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 93,425 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the January 15th total of 42,908 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,978 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,978 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%
AGGH stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,431. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $21.63.
Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th.
About Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF
The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed. AGGH was launched on Feb 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.
