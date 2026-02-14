Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.04 and last traded at $20.0470, with a volume of 44343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $233.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of ($1,075.42) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,175,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan’s largest banking groups and among the world’s leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG’s core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

