Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 25,685 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the January 15th total of 16,265 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,115 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of BJDX opened at $2.67 on Friday. Bluejay Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BJDX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Bluejay Diagnostics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Bluejay Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: BJDX) is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing saliva-based tests for autoimmune and gastrointestinal conditions. The company’s lead diagnostic product is designed to detect tissue transglutaminase (tTG) antibodies in patient saliva samples, offering a noninvasive, point-of-care alternative to traditional blood draws and endoscopic procedures.

Leveraging a proprietary immunoassay platform, Bluejay’s technology aims to streamline the detection and monitoring of celiac disease by providing rapid results outside of a conventional laboratory setting.

