Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.08%.The company had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter.

Bogota Financial Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ BSBK opened at $8.58 on Friday. Bogota Financial has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $111.28 million, a P/E ratio of 171.63 and a beta of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bogota Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bogota Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bogota Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bogota Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.45% of Bogota Financial worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp (NASDAQ: BSBK) is the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank, a New Jersey-chartered savings institution headquartered in Bogota, New Jersey. As a community-focused financial services provider, the company offers a range of deposit, lending and cash management solutions tailored to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients in Bergen County and surrounding areas.

The company’s deposit portfolio includes checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

