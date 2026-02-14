Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Announces Earnings Results

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $44.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 341.47% and a negative return on equity of 251.75%.

Here are the key takeaways from Pacific Biosciences of California’s conference call:

Q4 revenue was $44.6M (+14% YoY) and full?year 2025 revenue was $160M (+4%); management guided 2026 revenue of $165–$180M (midpoint ~$172M, ~8% growth) and expects further gross?margin expansion.

Consumables momentum drove non?GAAP gross margin to 40%, with consumable shipments up ~19% YoY and a 55% increase to clinical/hospital customers, while Revio pull?through was about $242K annualized and Q4 placements included 21 Revio and 42 Vega systems.

The planned 2026 launch of SparkNex (multi?use Smart Cells) showed encouraging beta results—~25% higher output and a target cost below $300 per HiFi genome—which management says should lower customer per?sample costs, expand addressable market, and improve margins.

PacBio remains loss?making (non?GAAP net loss $158.8M in 2025) with ~$280M cash after a ~$48M short?read asset sale; key risks include a muted academic funding environment weighing on instrument demand and component/compute (memory) cost volatility that could pressure margins.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 7.1%

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88. The stock has a market cap of $516.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 891.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Here are the key news stories impacting Pacific Biosciences of California this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on EPS and revenue — PacBio reported a $0.12 loss per share vs. a consensus loss of $0.19 and revenue of $44.65M (roughly in line with estimates), showing an improvement versus a year ago.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth and margin progress — revenue jumped ~14% year-over-year and gross margin expanded to ~41%; management issued 2026 revenue guidance of $165–$180M tied to recent strategic actions, which signals operational improvement.

Neutral Sentiment: Management materials and transcript available — the company posted the earnings press release, slide deck and call transcript for investors to review execution details and the assumptions behind guidance.

Negative Sentiment: Company remains unprofitable with large headline metrics — PacBio still posts deep net losses (negative net margin ~325% and negative ROE) and analysts expect FY2026 EPS around -$0.72, meaning continued cash-burn risk and need for execution to reach profitability.

Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation pressure — the stock is trading below its 50?day moving average (~$2.09) with high beta and past volatility; market-cap and remaining execution risk make the shares sensitive to guidance tone and near-term results.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc develops, manufactures and sells high-performance DNA sequencing systems for genetic and genomic analysis. The company’s proprietary single-molecule, real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology is designed to enable long-read sequencing, offering high accuracy for applications such as de novo genome assembly, transcriptome characterization and structural variation analysis. Pacific Biosciences markets a suite of instruments, including the Sequel and Sequel IIe systems, alongside reagents, consumables and data analysis software to support a range of life science research.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Pacific Biosciences has expanded its global reach by serving academic institutions, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and government research centers across North America, Europe and Asia.

