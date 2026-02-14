ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA) Short Interest Up 119.1% in January

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,827 shares, a growth of 119.1% from the January 15th total of 3,573 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,554 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,554 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.64. The company has a market cap of $10.65 million, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.16.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%.

About ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 21 non-financial companies included in the Nasdaq-100 Index identified with the highest price momentum. QQQA was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

