Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $197.11 and last traded at $196.40, with a volume of 30790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $213.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.1%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 7.77%.The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total transaction of $223,050.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,104.60. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 156.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.