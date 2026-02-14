Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.1950 and last traded at $4.1950, with a volume of 2940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HNNMY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Hennes & Mauritz to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup raised Hennes & Mauritz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Hennes & Mauritz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hennes & Mauritz presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hennes & Mauritz Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Hennes & Mauritz had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 5.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB, commonly known as H&M, is a Swedish multinational fashion retailer that designs, sources and sells ready-to-wear clothing, accessories and home textiles. The company traces its roots to 1947, when Erling Persson opened a women’s clothing store called Hennes (“hers”) in Västerås, Sweden; the business expanded into menswear after the acquisition of a Stockholm-based retailer, Mauritz Widforss, in the late 1960s, which led to the Hennes & Mauritz name. Today the company is headquartered in Stockholm and operates a global retail business built around multiple branded concepts.

H&M’s core activities include product design, sourcing and retailing of fashion for women, men, teenagers and children, as well as home goods under its H&M Home line.

Featured Stories

