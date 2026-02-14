PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Short Interest Up 161.8% in January

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 129,582 shares, a growth of 161.8% from the January 15th total of 49,495 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,566,555 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,566,555 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PAVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of PAVmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PAVmed to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PAVmed from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PAVmed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.00.

Shares of PAVM opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.12. PAVmed has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $28.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PAVmed stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Free Report) by 392.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of PAVmed worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAVmed Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative medical devices aimed primarily at gastrointestinal endoscopy and related therapeutic areas. Its portfolio includes FDA-cleared products such as EsoFLIP® Distensibility System for the treatment of esophageal strictures and MUSE™ (Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler) for endoscopic fundoplication in gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). In addition to its gastrointestinal franchise, PAVmed is advancing early-stage programs targeting indications in oncology, urology and dermatology.

Founded in 2012, PAVmed has built its pipeline through internal research and development as well as strategic collaborations and acquisitions.

