Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), reports. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Terumo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 12.35%.

Terumo Stock Up 9.8%

Terumo stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. Terumo has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation (OTCMKTS: TRUMY) is a Japan-based medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare products for hospitals, clinics and blood centers. Its businesses encompass cardiovascular systems, general hospital products and blood management and cell technologies, supplying devices used in interventional and surgical procedures as well as everyday clinical care. Terumo sells consumables and capital equipment intended to support patient care across acute and ambulatory settings.

Key product categories include vascular access and interventional devices (such as guidewires, catheters and delivery systems), cardiac and cardiopulmonary surgical equipment, infusion therapy products (including infusion pumps and disposables), syringes and blood bags.

