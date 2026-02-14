Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Energy & Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENGT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.3575. Energy & Technology shares last traded at $0.3575, with a volume of 625 shares trading hands.

Energy & Technology Stock Down 0.7%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

About Energy & Technology

(Get Free Report)

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.