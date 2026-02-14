Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 235.25 and traded as high as GBX 245. Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 235.05, with a volume of 63,200 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 price objective on shares of Focusrite in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focusrite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 355.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Focusrite
Focusrite Trading Down 3.2%
About Focusrite
Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by audio professionals and amateur musicians alike, our solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound.
We are a rapidly growing group of innovative, market-leading brands, operating across two divisions.
Our Content Creation division is focussed on supporting our customers throughout their music-making journey, by removing barriers to creativity and delivering everything they need to make music.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Focusrite
- The $5 vs. $800 Billion trade
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.