T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $254.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $233.00 to $254.00 in a research note released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $253.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.65.

TMUS opened at $219.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $241.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 42.02%.

In related news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $4,881,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 308,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,977,771.12. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total value of $539,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 156,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,725,789.73. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 51,457 shares of company stock worth $11,149,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $25,000. United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raising ratings and targets — several firms boosted price targets or reiterated buys (Goldman Sachs raised to $254, Wells Fargo to $235, Barclays to $245; JPMorgan and DZ Bank reaffirmed buy ratings), underpinning bullish analyst sentiment on TMUS. Goldman Sachs Price Target

Analysts raising ratings and targets — several firms boosted price targets or reiterated buys (Goldman Sachs raised to $254, Wells Fargo to $235, Barclays to $245; JPMorgan and DZ Bank reaffirmed buy ratings), underpinning bullish analyst sentiment on TMUS. Positive Sentiment: Management raised medium?term targets: service revenue and 2027 adjusted free cash flow guidance were lifted (service revenue midpoint now ~$81B; 2027 adj. FCF midpoint up to ~$20B), which investors view as a material long?term catalyst. MarketBeat Analysis

Management raised medium?term targets: service revenue and 2027 adjusted free cash flow guidance were lifted (service revenue midpoint now ~$81B; 2027 adj. FCF midpoint up to ~$20B), which investors view as a material long?term catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Operational/strategy wins highlighted: T?Mobile is pushing 5G fixed wireless access as a broadband alternative and touting new AI platform capabilities — both support growth narrative and differentiation. 5G FWA Article

Operational/strategy wins highlighted: T?Mobile is pushing 5G fixed wireless access as a broadband alternative and touting new AI platform capabilities — both support growth narrative and differentiation. Neutral Sentiment: Debt capital markets activity — T?Mobile agreed to sell €2.5B of euro?denominated senior notes (2032/2035/2038 maturities) and filed a proposed offering; proceeds could fund buybacks or general purposes but will increase debt. BusinessWire Debt Offering

Debt capital markets activity — T?Mobile agreed to sell €2.5B of euro?denominated senior notes (2032/2035/2038 maturities) and filed a proposed offering; proceeds could fund buybacks or general purposes but will increase debt. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and coverage pieces (Zacks, MarketBeat) reinforce visibility but are mixed in emphasis — helpful for conviction but not immediately price?moving on their own. Zacks Analyst Note

Analyst notes and coverage pieces (Zacks, MarketBeat) reinforce visibility but are mixed in emphasis — helpful for conviction but not immediately price?moving on their own. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly headwinds remain — Q4 showed fewer-than-expected net postpaid adds and an adjusted EPS miss, which pressured shares around earnings despite strong revenue and raised guidance. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Quarterly headwinds remain — Q4 showed fewer-than-expected net postpaid adds and an adjusted EPS miss, which pressured shares around earnings despite strong revenue and raised guidance. Negative Sentiment: Advertising challenge: BBB/NAD recommended T?Mobile modify or discontinue certain in?flight Wi?Fi cost claims after a Verizon challenge — a reputational/regulatory notch that could lead to messaging/marketing changes. NAD Recommendation

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

