Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$96.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.17.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$83.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$73.13. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$65.95 and a 52 week high of C$84.02. The firm has a market cap of C$77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals. In addition, the company operates more stores under the Circle K banner in other countries such as China, Egypt, and Malaysia.

