Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$96.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.17.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.
- Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to C$100 and kept an “outperform” rating (roughly +20.6% upside vs. the cited C$82.95 reference). RBC Raises Target
- Positive Sentiment: TD Securities boosted its target to C$100 and set a “buy” rating (about +20.6% upside vs. the cited price). TD Raises Target
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its target to C$96 (?+15.7% upside vs. the cited price). Jefferies Raises Target
- Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus increased its target to C$95 and assigned a “buy” rating (?+14.5% upside). Stifel Raises Target
- Positive Sentiment: CIBC World Markets raised its target to C$92 and maintained an “outperform” view (?+10.9% upside). CIBC Raises Target TickerReport
- Positive Sentiment: Desjardins bumped its target to C$92 and put a “buy” rating on the stock (?+10.9% upside). Desjardins Raises Target
- Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial raised its target to C$88 and now carries an “outperform” rating (?+6.1% upside). National Bank Raises Target
- Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its target modestly to C$84 but kept a “market perform” view (only ~+1.3% upside), a more cautious signal amid the broader positive revisions. BMO Raises Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage roundup / analysis pieces are highlighting the cluster of upgrades as the key driver behind the stock’s momentum today. How Recent Analyst Moves Are Shaping The Story For Alimentation Couche-Tard
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals. In addition, the company operates more stores under the Circle K banner in other countries such as China, Egypt, and Malaysia.
