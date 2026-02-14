Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and traded as high as $15.00. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 234 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95.

Sonic Healthcare is a global provider of medical diagnostics, specializing in pathology, radiology, and clinical laboratory services. The company offers a broad range of testing services, including blood and tissue analysis, molecular diagnostics, genomics, and advanced imaging procedures. Its laboratories support hospitals, medical practitioners, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, as well as public health agencies, delivering diagnostic information that underpins clinical decision-making and research initiatives.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Sonic Healthcare has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

