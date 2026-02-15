Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) & RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Head to Head Comparison

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Penguin Solutions has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penguin Solutions and RESAAS Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penguin Solutions $1.37 billion 0.74 $25.39 million $0.23 84.22 RESAAS Services $260,000.00 108.42 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A

Penguin Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

Profitability

This table compares Penguin Solutions and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penguin Solutions 1.82% 16.01% 4.72% RESAAS Services -45.30% N/A -329.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Penguin Solutions and RESAAS Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penguin Solutions 1 2 6 0 2.56 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Penguin Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.55%. Given Penguin Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Penguin Solutions is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Summary

Penguin Solutions beats RESAAS Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions, Inc. engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services. The company also provides Penguin Computing that focus on technical computing for core and cloud environments through high-performance computing and AI solutions; and Penguin Edge, an edge computing solution for embedded and wireless applications, such as high-performance products for government, health care, manufacturing, and telecommunications applications. In addition, it offers Stratus, which provides simplified, protected, and autonomous fault tolerant computing solutions in the data center and at the Edge through hardware and software services; and solutions to education, energy, financial services, government, hyperscale, and manufacturing markets. Further, the company provides LED chip products comprising blue and green LED chips based on gallium nitride, and related materials under Cree LED brand; and surface mount devices under the Cree LED XLamp and J Series brands. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Penguin Solutions, Inc. in October 2024. Penguin Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users. The company serves MLSs, franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

