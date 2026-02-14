FG Merger II Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FG Merger II Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 36,460 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the January 15th total of 18,451 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,676 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,676 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FG Merger II in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FG Merger II presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Report on FG Merger II
Institutional Trading of FG Merger II
FG Merger II Stock Performance
NASDAQ FGMC remained flat at $10.08 on Friday. 126,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,201. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. FG Merger II has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 million and a PE ratio of 1,008.00.
About FG Merger II
FG Merger II is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware in 2022. The company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination. It completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the symbol FGMC and, to date, has not identified a definitive target or commenced substantive operations beyond the SPAC formation.
The company intends to pursue opportunities in financial technology, financial services and adjacent technology-driven sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FG Merger II
- The $5 vs. $800 Billion trade
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Receive News & Ratings for FG Merger II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Merger II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.