Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Down 48.2% in January

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 149,776 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the January 15th total of 288,891 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,928 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 621,928 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Farmmi Price Performance

Shares of FAMI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 5,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,324. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. Farmmi has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

Get Farmmi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Farmmi in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Farmmi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmmi, Inc is a China-based agricultural company primarily engaged in the cultivation, processing and sale of edible fungi. The company’s product portfolio spans fresh and dried mushrooms—including shiitake, oyster and wood ear varieties—along with a range of value-added plant-based foods such as vermicelli and other specialty grain products. Farmmi operates integrated facilities that cover seedling cultivation, mushroom production and downstream processing, allowing for quality control and traceability throughout its supply chain.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang Province, Farmmi has developed a network of farms, processing plants and sales offices across multiple provinces in the People’s Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.