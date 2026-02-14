B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.33 and traded as high as GBX 185.35. B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 180.67, with a volume of 89,844,828 shares traded.

BME has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 245 to GBX 230 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 163 to GBX 170 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 165 to GBX 180 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 450 to GBX 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 260 to GBX 175 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 207.50.

The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 168.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 197.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 43.85%. Research analysts anticipate that B&M European Value Retail S.A. will post 38.4814815 earnings per share for the current year.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Tjeerd Jegen bought 31,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 155 per share, for a total transaction of £49,367.50. Insiders have purchased 92,300 shares of company stock worth $14,661,850 in the last three months. 22.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

